Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Uncertainty

Asian shares achieved slight advances on Monday while the dollar remained unstable due to unresolved U.S. trade policies. The financial week is packed with essential economic data and substantial tech earnings, compounded by elections in Canada and Australia, with U.S. President Donald Trump maintaining a pervasive presence.

Despite Trump's assertions of progress in trade discussions with China, evidence remains elusive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not corroborate Trump's statements on ongoing tariff talks. Christian Keller of Barclays cautioned that uncertainty is as harmful as tariffs, impacting both the U.S. and global economy.

Global equity movement was minimal, with the MSCI broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rising 0.1%, and similarly modest changes in European and American futures. Meanwhile, significant corporate earnings are expected this week, while economic releases include U.S. employment and GDP data, affecting Federal Reserve policy assessments.

