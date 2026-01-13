Left Menu

Taiwan-US Tariff Talks Near Consensus with Tech Expansion on the Horizon

Taiwan and the U.S. have reached a 'broad consensus' on tariff talks, with hopes for a reduction in tariffs on Taiwanese exports. Discussions focus on Taiwan's offer to help build tech clusters and U.S. expectations for increased semiconductor manufacturing by TSMC. An agreement announcement is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:23 IST
Taiwan-US Tariff Talks Near Consensus with Tech Expansion on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The United States and Taiwan are poised to potentially announce a breakthrough in tariff negotiations, aiming to lower tariffs on Taiwanese exports to the U.S. from 20% to 15%, according to officials in Taipei. The talks highlight Taiwan's strategic move to assist the U.S. in replicating its successful tech industry model.

Sources indicate that Taiwan, a significant player in the semiconductor industry, is offering to contribute its expertise in developing tech clusters. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities are urging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to expand its operations, considering five additional facilities in Arizona.

An agreement may be unveiled by the end of January, insiders reveal, emphasizing the urgency to finalize details. While Taiwan's semiconductor products currently bypass U.S. tariffs, the broader negotiations are seen as a strategic economic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
3
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
4
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026