Jamia Millia Islamia Faces Security Lapse Allegations After Assault on Kashmiri Student

A mess worker at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi has been detained over allegations of assaulting a Kashmiri woman student on the campus, police confirmed Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9:30 pm on April 27, involving a 24-year-old second-year MA student and a 22-year-old worker, Abid. Despite the absence of a formal complaint from the victim, an FIR is anticipated following her statement, officials said. The altercation allegedly arose from personal issues, according to police statements.

Student group All India Students' Association (AISA) criticized the security failure and linked the attack to broader harassment faced by Kashmiri students after the recent April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties. While the police described the event as an isolated dispute, AISA accused the university's security staff of negligence and demanded accountability. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has provided emergency support lines and formed a support network for the affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)