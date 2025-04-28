Left Menu

Delhi Launches Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to Revolutionize Senior Healthcare

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, providing eligible senior citizens with healthcare benefits worth Rs 10 lakh. This initiative offers free treatment to seniors aged 70 and above, highlighting a significant step forward in Delhi's healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:18 IST
Delhi Launches Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to Revolutionize Senior Healthcare
Prominent Delhi BJP ministers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for senior citizens in Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana on Monday. The event, held at Thyagaraj Stadium, marked the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, aimed at providing healthcare benefits to citizens aged 70 and above.

During the launch, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari spoke to ANI, emphasizing the commitment of the BJP-NDA government. He assured the gathering that seniors, regardless of possessing the card, could access medical treatment by presenting their Aadhaar card. Likewise, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to Delhi residents, highlighting the substantial healthcare coverage offered by the scheme.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra praised the initiative as transformative. With Rs 10 lakh in free treatment available, funded equally by state and central government contributions, the scheme ensures healthcare access without discrimination. Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood credited PM Modi's vision, underlining the scheme's potential to revamp Delhi's health services. BJP leaders lauded the initiative as a long-awaited gift to Delhi's senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025