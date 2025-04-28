Delhi Launches Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to Revolutionize Senior Healthcare

In a significant move for senior citizens in Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana on Monday. The event, held at Thyagaraj Stadium, marked the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, aimed at providing healthcare benefits to citizens aged 70 and above.

During the launch, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari spoke to ANI, emphasizing the commitment of the BJP-NDA government. He assured the gathering that seniors, regardless of possessing the card, could access medical treatment by presenting their Aadhaar card. Likewise, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to Delhi residents, highlighting the substantial healthcare coverage offered by the scheme.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra praised the initiative as transformative. With Rs 10 lakh in free treatment available, funded equally by state and central government contributions, the scheme ensures healthcare access without discrimination. Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood credited PM Modi's vision, underlining the scheme's potential to revamp Delhi's health services. BJP leaders lauded the initiative as a long-awaited gift to Delhi's senior citizens.

