Calls for Stronger Measures Against Pakistan in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader, alongside other political figures, calls on PM Modi to address Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Leaders highlight the attack's brutality and express support for continued diplomatic measures, while urging for future dialogue options.
- Country:
- India
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has triggered a political outcry in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding a strong response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need for PM Modi to articulate India's stance in response to Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.
NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul condemned the attack, labeling it a 'murder of entire humanity,' highlighting that such brutality defies the culture of Kashmir. In parallel, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat clarified that previous statements by J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra were contextual and not indicative of a passive stance against terrorism.
Amidst these developments, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary put forth a resolution decrying the Pahalgam attack, aligning with the diplomatic steps proposed by the Union Government. The attack, noted as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has intensified India's measures against Pakistan due to its alleged support for terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)