Left Menu

Calls for Stronger Measures Against Pakistan in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader, alongside other political figures, calls on PM Modi to address Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Leaders highlight the attack's brutality and express support for continued diplomatic measures, while urging for future dialogue options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:28 IST
Calls for Stronger Measures Against Pakistan in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has triggered a political outcry in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding a strong response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need for PM Modi to articulate India's stance in response to Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul condemned the attack, labeling it a 'murder of entire humanity,' highlighting that such brutality defies the culture of Kashmir. In parallel, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat clarified that previous statements by J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra were contextual and not indicative of a passive stance against terrorism.

Amidst these developments, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary put forth a resolution decrying the Pahalgam attack, aligning with the diplomatic steps proposed by the Union Government. The attack, noted as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has intensified India's measures against Pakistan due to its alleged support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025