India Stands Firm Against Pakistan's Terror Tactics

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticizes Pakistan for using terrorism as state policy and vows stringent actions. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended visas for Pakistani citizens, except diplomatic ones. The government also distributed healthcare cards to seniors under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:37 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a vehement condemnation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused Pakistan of persistently using terrorism as a tool of state policy. While addressing the press on Monday, Puri underscored that past administrations quickly returned to normalcy post-condemnation, but assured of a strong and mature response from the current government. He criticized Pakistan's recent inflammatory remarks and vowed no leniency this time, stating the government would engage stringently to bring consequences for these actions.

On a positive note, earlier in the day, Puri, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens at Thyagaraj Stadium. This initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana aims to extend healthcare benefits to citizens aged 70 and above, highlighting the government's commitment to senior welfare.

The Indian government responded to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, with a decisive immigration measure. Announcing an immediate suspension of all categories of Pakistani visas, apart from a few exceptions, this strong stance followed one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack unfolded in the scenic Baisaran meadow, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

