Extradited 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Faces NIA Court in India

The accused mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack, Tahawwur Rana, recently extradited from the United States, appeared before a special NIA court in India on Monday. Led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, the NIA presented its case in front of Judge Chander Jit Singh.

Prior to the court appearance, Rana, previously questioned by Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials, reportedly offered evasive answers regarding the 26/11 attack, indicating a lack of cooperation during an eight-hour interrogation session in Delhi on Wednesday.

Despite his legal team's argument for his right to communicate with his family, the court rejected Rana's request, highlighting the potential risks of disclosing sensitive information amid ongoing inquiries. He is charged under various provisions of the IPC and UAPA, with allowances for extended custody given the serious nature of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)