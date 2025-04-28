Kharge Criticizes Modi and BJP at 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally in Jaipur

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, during the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jaipur, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence at the all-party meeting following the Pahalgam attack, and urged unity for the country's sake. He praised Rahul Gandhi for visiting Jammu and Kashmir to meet with the attack's victims.

Kharge further criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), remarking that a former tea seller could rise to become Prime Minister due to BR Ambedkar's Constitution. He accused the BJP of consistently insulting Congress and claimed they prioritize these actions over religious reverence.

The Congress President remained defiant against legal actions taken by the BJP, asserting that Congress would not be weakened by false charges. Kharge also derided the BJP's governance, contrasting their alleged failures with Congress's achievements in employment and development, and expressed confidence in Congress's potential to reclaim government power.

