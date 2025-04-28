Kharge Criticizes Modi and BJP at 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally in Jaipur
At the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, Congress President Malikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi for not attending the all-party meeting post-Pahalgam attack and urged national unity. Kharge also highlighted BR Ambedkar's role in enabling Modi's rise and claimed that BJP's actions only contribute to unemployment, contrasting Congress's developmental initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, during the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jaipur, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence at the all-party meeting following the Pahalgam attack, and urged unity for the country's sake. He praised Rahul Gandhi for visiting Jammu and Kashmir to meet with the attack's victims.
Kharge further criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), remarking that a former tea seller could rise to become Prime Minister due to BR Ambedkar's Constitution. He accused the BJP of consistently insulting Congress and claimed they prioritize these actions over religious reverence.
The Congress President remained defiant against legal actions taken by the BJP, asserting that Congress would not be weakened by false charges. Kharge also derided the BJP's governance, contrasting their alleged failures with Congress's achievements in employment and development, and expressed confidence in Congress's potential to reclaim government power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.
In India, Vice President Vance will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra: US readout.
Historic Diplomatic Visit: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur
Our focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific is in full alignment with that of India's: US Vice President JD Vance in his address in Jaipur.
Nation Unites in Grief: Vigils and Action in Wake of Pahalgam Attack