IDBI Bank's Profits Soar by 26% in March Quarter

IDBI Bank, controlled by LIC, announced a robust 26% increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 2,051 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 1,628 crore during the same period last year.

The bank's total income surged to Rs 9,035 crore, up from Rs 7,887 crore in the previous fiscal's January-March term. However, its interest income saw a slight dip to Rs 6,979 crore compared to the previous year.

Moreover, IDBI Bank's asset quality showed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets reducing to 2.98% by the end of March 2025, dropping significantly from 4.53% at the previous year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)