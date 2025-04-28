Left Menu

IDBI Bank's Profits Soar by 26% in March Quarter

IDBI Bank reported a 26% increase in net profit to Rs 2,051 crore for the March quarter of FY25. Total income rose to Rs 9,035 crore. The bank's asset quality improved with gross NPAs reduced to 2.98% and net NPAs to 0.15%. A dividend of Rs 2.10 per share was proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:30 IST
IDBI Bank, controlled by LIC, announced a robust 26% increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 2,051 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 1,628 crore during the same period last year.

The bank's total income surged to Rs 9,035 crore, up from Rs 7,887 crore in the previous fiscal's January-March term. However, its interest income saw a slight dip to Rs 6,979 crore compared to the previous year.

Moreover, IDBI Bank's asset quality showed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets reducing to 2.98% by the end of March 2025, dropping significantly from 4.53% at the previous year's end.

