Global Markets Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Key Elections

On Monday, global equity markets achieved their highest levels in over three weeks, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential reprieve from tariff-related challenges. Despite this, uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy persisted, affecting the dollar's traction.

Across regions, European shares saw an uptick, U.S. stock futures reduced earlier losses, while Asian markets experienced slight increases at the onset of a critical week dominated by corporate earnings releases and elections in Canada and Australia. U.S. President Donald Trump remains a significant influence.

Trade tensions continue to capture attention, with President Trump's claims of progress in negotiations with China yet to be substantiated. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Sunday, did not support Trump's assertions of ongoing tariff discussions with China, further fueling market uncertainty.

