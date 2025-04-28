Global Markets Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Key Elections
Global equity markets reached their highest levels in three weeks, supported by hopes on tariff relief but clouded by U.S. trade policy confusion. European shares gained, U.S. stock futures improved, and Asia saw minor gains. Major corporate earnings reports and elections in Canada and Australia are key upcoming events.
On Monday, global equity markets achieved their highest levels in over three weeks, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential reprieve from tariff-related challenges. Despite this, uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy persisted, affecting the dollar's traction.
Across regions, European shares saw an uptick, U.S. stock futures reduced earlier losses, while Asian markets experienced slight increases at the onset of a critical week dominated by corporate earnings releases and elections in Canada and Australia. U.S. President Donald Trump remains a significant influence.
Trade tensions continue to capture attention, with President Trump's claims of progress in negotiations with China yet to be substantiated. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Sunday, did not support Trump's assertions of ongoing tariff discussions with China, further fueling market uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Economy
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Canada's Inflation Slows as Gas Prices Plunge: Impact on Economy
AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy
Hisar's Industrial Manufacturing Cluster Set to Transform Haryana's Economy