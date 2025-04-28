Major Power Outage Strikes Spain and Portugal, Causing Widespread Disruptions

A massive power outage swept across Spain and Portugal on Monday, causing widespread disruptions. Red Electrica, the Spanish power grid operator, is collaborating with energy companies to restore electricity to affected regions. The outage also impacted parts of the Madrid underground, where evacuations were initiated.

E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, stated that efforts to reconnect the affected areas are being conducted in phases. The company noted that this power failure is part of a broader issue affecting Europe.

In the aftermath, major cities experienced significant turmoil. In Madrid, traffic lights went dark leading to severe traffic jams, as reported by Cadena SER Radio. Similarly, in Portugal, the outage halted metro operations in Lisbon and Porto, and trains came to a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)