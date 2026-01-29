Left Menu

Vietnam and EU Elevate Diplomatic Relations Amid U.S. Tariff Disruptions

Vietnam and the European Union have agreed to enhance diplomatic ties, with both entities aiming to build stronger international partnerships amidst challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. This move underscores the significance of Vietnam's role within the region and is expected to boost cooperation in areas like critical minerals and technology.

  • Vietnam

Vietnam and the European Union have strategically decided to bolster their diplomatic relations, Vietnam's President Luong Cuong announced on Thursday. This agreement arrives as both nations strive to navigate challenges stemming from U.S. tariffs by forging stronger international alliances.

The decision is seen as a landmark achievement for both sides. It was lauded by President Cuong during his meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa in Hanoi, highlighting their mutual successes. A free trade pact that took effect in 2020 already binds Vietnam and the EU economically, while Costa's visit follows the EU's new trade deal with India.

Elevating Vietnam's diplomatic status to match those of the United States, China, and Russia signals increased bilateral engagements and collaboration. According to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters, Vietnam and Brussels anticipate more frequent exchanges and cooperation in sectors like critical minerals and technology.

