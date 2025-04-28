Karnataka CM Faces Backlash for Alleged Misconduct at Rally

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing intense criticism after a video surfaced, purportedly showing him nearly slapping an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) during a rally in Belagavi. The opposition Janata Dal Secular (JD(S)) has condemned the incident, accusing the CM of exhibiting 'arrogance of power' and engaging in 'misconduct.'

The JD(S) pointed out that while a Chief Minister's term is temporary, a government officer may serve until the age of 60. This assertion emphasizes the inappropriateness of CM Siddaramaiah's alleged actions, which they argue fail to uphold the dignity of his position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also voiced its disapproval, questioning the message being sent to the public by such behavior. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other BJP leaders condemned the incident, highlighting the need for accountability in a democracy. Siddaramaiah, known for his controversial statements, has been a focal point of political friction in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)