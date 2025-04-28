Left Menu

Nippon Life India Reports Mixed Financial Results

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a 13% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 298.6 crore for the March quarter. However, revenue rose 21% to Rs 566.5 crore. For the fiscal year 2024-25, PAT increased 16% to Rs 1,286.4 crore, with revenue up 36% to Rs 2,231 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:02 IST
Nippon Life India Reports Mixed Financial Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nippon Life India Asset Management announced a 13% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 298.6 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 343 crore a year earlier.

The company, however, recorded a 21% surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 566.5 crore during the same period as per the FY24 financial results.

For FY25, Nippon posted a 16% rise in PAT to Rs 1,286.4 crore, and a 36% jump in operational revenue to Rs 2,231 crore, underlining its robust performance despite quarterly profit challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025