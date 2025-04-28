Nippon Life India Reports Mixed Financial Results
Updated: 28-04-2025 18:02 IST
Nippon Life India Asset Management announced a 13% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 298.6 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 343 crore a year earlier.
The company, however, recorded a 21% surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 566.5 crore during the same period as per the FY24 financial results.
For FY25, Nippon posted a 16% rise in PAT to Rs 1,286.4 crore, and a 36% jump in operational revenue to Rs 2,231 crore, underlining its robust performance despite quarterly profit challenges.
