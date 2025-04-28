Left Menu

Owaisi Slams Afridi, Calls for Pakistan's Return to FATF Grey List

In response to Shahid Afridi's remarks on the Pahalgam attack, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the cricketer, labelling him a 'joker'. Owaisi demands Pakistan be returned to the FATF grey list, asserting that they finance terrorism. He cites international laws to justify India's defensive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:54 IST
Owaisi Slams Afridi, Calls for Pakistan's Return to FATF Grey List
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has fired back at former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over his comments regarding the Pahalgam attack, dismissing Afridi as a 'joker'. Afridi had accused India of committing 'blunders' and alleged that India orchestrates attacks and blames Pakistan.

Owaisi denounced Afridi's statements, insisting that such individuals should not be taken seriously. He called for re-imposing Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, accusing the country of funding terrorism with illicit money.

Addressing media personnel, Owaisi outlined his demand for international intervention under the United Nations' Article 51 for self-defense rights, after the April attack in Pahalgam left 26 dead. He emphasized India's stance on external aggression and referenced previous measures, such as an abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025