Owaisi Slams Afridi, Calls for Pakistan's Return to FATF Grey List

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has fired back at former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over his comments regarding the Pahalgam attack, dismissing Afridi as a 'joker'. Afridi had accused India of committing 'blunders' and alleged that India orchestrates attacks and blames Pakistan.

Owaisi denounced Afridi's statements, insisting that such individuals should not be taken seriously. He called for re-imposing Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, accusing the country of funding terrorism with illicit money.

Addressing media personnel, Owaisi outlined his demand for international intervention under the United Nations' Article 51 for self-defense rights, after the April attack in Pahalgam left 26 dead. He emphasized India's stance on external aggression and referenced previous measures, such as an abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

