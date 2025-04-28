Honoring Legacy: Sushil Kumar Modi Posthumously Awarded Padma Bhushan

In a poignant ceremony, the late Sushil Kumar Modi, erstwhile Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan for his significant contributions to public affairs. His widow, Jessie Sushil Modi, accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu, amidst a backdrop of national admiration.

Sushil Modi succumbed to cancer at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on May 13, 2024, at age 72. His three-decade-long political journey saw him sculpting the political dynamics of Bihar through various roles, including stints as MLA, MLC, and a member of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Padma awards ceremony also recognized esteemed figures such as Hriday Narayan Dikshit from Uttar Pradesh, awarded the Padma Shri for contributions to literature and education. The list of Padma Bhushan recipients reflected a diverse array of disciplines, honoring personalities from sports, art, and science, including names like PR Sreejesh and Vinod Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)