Golden Hour Relief: MoRTH to Implement Cashless Road Accident Treatment Scheme

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it plans to announce and activate a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during the critical 'golden hour' within the week. The scheme, first introduced in April 2022, has seen significant delays in its implementation.

Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih criticized the more than two-year delay, questioning MoRTH's commitment to public welfare and adherence to legal obligations. The bench highlighted the urgency, citing numerous fatalities resulting from the absence of immediate medical response for accident victims.

Despite MoRTH Secretary's explanation that the General Insurance Company (GIC) has been a roadblock, the court urged the Ministry to resolve these issues promptly. The bench underscored the importance of accountability for the delay, emphasizing that lives are at stake without effective implementation.

The Secretary reassured the court of the scheme's imminent activation. However, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with GIC's interference and instructed MoRTH to appoint another entity if necessary to expedite the process. The Supreme Court has scheduled further hearings and expects a comprehensive report from MoRTH by May 9, with follow-ups scheduled for May 13.

This Public Interest Litigation aims to ensure that the 'golden hour' treatment scheme becomes operational, providing necessary aid to road accident victims when time is of the essence.

