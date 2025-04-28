Gujarat CM Engages with Young Student and School Committees in Groundbreaking Dialogue

In a poignant instance of personal interaction, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel connected with Sanya Prajapati, a first-grader from a primary school in Uttampura village, Banaskantha. The conversation occurred during a larger video conference attended by members of the School Management Committees, involving approximately 4.5 lakh participants across government schools in Gujarat.

The dialogue included Sanya reciting a verse from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and innocently asking when CM Patel would visit her school. The Chief Minister responded warmly, assuring her of a future visit, marking a memorable engagement that resonated with committees statewide.

Chief Minister Patel utilized this digital platform to emphasize the role of School Management Committees in delivering value-based education and bridging gaps to meet global standards. His remarks aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to enhance education, health, and safety in rural areas. Education Minister Kuberbhai Dindor and Minister of State Prafulbhai Panseria were also part of this groundbreaking dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)