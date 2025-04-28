Left Menu

Gujarat CM Engages with Young Student and School Committees in Groundbreaking Dialogue

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel connected with Class 1 student Sanya Prajapati during a video conference with 4.5 lakh School Management Committee members. The interaction underscored Patel's commitment to educational reforms, aligning with PM Modi's focus on rural education, health, and safety facilities. Education ministers participated in the landmark dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:49 IST
Gujarat CM Engages with Young Student and School Committees in Groundbreaking Dialogue
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant instance of personal interaction, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel connected with Sanya Prajapati, a first-grader from a primary school in Uttampura village, Banaskantha. The conversation occurred during a larger video conference attended by members of the School Management Committees, involving approximately 4.5 lakh participants across government schools in Gujarat.

The dialogue included Sanya reciting a verse from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and innocently asking when CM Patel would visit her school. The Chief Minister responded warmly, assuring her of a future visit, marking a memorable engagement that resonated with committees statewide.

Chief Minister Patel utilized this digital platform to emphasize the role of School Management Committees in delivering value-based education and bridging gaps to meet global standards. His remarks aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to enhance education, health, and safety in rural areas. Education Minister Kuberbhai Dindor and Minister of State Prafulbhai Panseria were also part of this groundbreaking dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025