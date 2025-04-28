Chhattisgarh's Mahadev Ghat Corridor: A Boost to Spiritual Tourism

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled plans to develop the Mahadev Ghat Corridor, capitalizing on the Centre's initiative to promote spiritual tourism under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project will rejuvenate facilities at various key sites including Mahadev Chowk and the banks of the Kharun River in Raipur.

Focusing on the Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, known as 'Mini Kashi,' the scheme includes renovating ghats, creating shops, constructing a hanging bridge, and introducing boating services to lure pilgrims. The intended outcome is to enhance services for visitors while also drawing a larger national audience of tourists.

According to Raipur's mayor, this initiative aligns with broader objectives to foster cultural and spiritual tourism, strengthening Chhattisgarh's position on the global spiritual tourism stage. The state government emphasizes the preservation of religious heritage sites while integrating modern amenities to enrich the visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)