Targeting a Billion UPI Transactions: India's Payment Revolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged stakeholders to collaborate in addressing infrastructure deficiencies and aims to achieve one billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions daily within the next few years. Her comments come amid recent outages that have affected users nationwide.

In response to these challenges, the Finance Minister emphasized enhancing user experience and strengthening cybersecurity. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been directed to boost the resilience of UPI systems to prevent further disruptions.

The UPI platform continues to experience remarkable growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 72%. By 2024-25, UPI transactions are expected to see continued expansion in both value and volume, reflecting its increasing adoption across India.

