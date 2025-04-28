Left Menu

Union Minister Demands Action on Congress MLA's Controversial Remarks

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar over comments perceived as lenient towards terrorism. Karandlaje criticized Wadettiwar's remarks for undermining national unity and disrespecting terrorism victims and sought public condemnation and notable inclusion as supporters of Pakistani agendas.

Updated: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has launched a scathing critique against Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar concerning his recent statements about a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Karandlaje penned a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, insisting on action against Wadettiwar for supposedly giving a 'clean chit to terrorism.'

The minister described Wadettiwar's commentary, which questioned the role of religion in the attack, as 'outrageous and shameful.' She argued it distracts from Pakistan's alleged role in terrorism and insults the sacrifices of martyrs who have suffered under Islamic extremism.

Karandlaje called on CM Fadnavis to publicly denounce the remarks and potentially list Wadettiwar among those who unwittingly advance Pakistan's agenda. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar, in a self-published video, acknowledged victims' accounts but continued to emphasize terrorists' lack of religious affiliation, stating their goal is solely national destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

