European Grid Glitch Sparks Widespread Iberian Power Outage

Spain faced a massive power disruption due to a European grid malfunction affecting the country along with Portugal and parts of France. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the ongoing investigation into the cause of the outage.

Sánchez urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions as no potential causes have been ruled out yet. The sudden blackout had widespread impacts across the Iberian Peninsula and beyond.

In the wake of this, the Spanish leader expressed gratitude towards France and Morocco, whose energy contributions were crucial in restoring electricity across northern and southern Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)