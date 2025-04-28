Uttarakhand's Rail Advancement: India's Longest Tunnel Breakthrough Celebrated

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi to congratulate him on the successful breakthrough of India's longest rail tunnel, part of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag project. This tunnel is set to enhance connectivity in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

During their meeting, Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude for the approval of the Deoband-Roorkee new rail line project and proposed additional initiatives such as a feasibility study for a tunnel-based rail line from Dehradun to Saharanpur. He also urged the start of a Vande Bharat train connecting Champawat to New Delhi and called for increased frequency on the Tanakpur-Dehradun route.

Demanding national project status for the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Rail Project, CM Dhami requested federal support for its expenses and rights transfer of the Rishikesh old railway station land to the state. The meeting followed the breakthrough ceremony of Tunnel T-8, a major achievement for the 125 km Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project aimed at bolstering connectivity and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)