Finland Backs Ambitious 90% Emissions Cut in EU Climate Drive

Finland endorses a European Union target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, amidst ongoing debates and negotiations across EU member states. The European Commission's delayed proposal faces mixed reactions, with some countries expressing concerns about the economic impact and proposing international carbon credits as a flexibility measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:25 IST
Finland supports a proposed European Union target to slash the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This stance comes ahead of rigorous negotiations on the EU's forthcoming climate objectives.

The Commission was expected to propose a 90% reduction plan, but delayed this due to resistance from several nations, worried about potential repercussions on Europe's struggling industries. 'We believe it's a robust target,' Mika Nykänen, Finland's state secretary for climate, stated, emphasizing the necessity for stable investment conditions in Europe.

While environment ministers convene in Warsaw, informal discussions are expected about the 2040 target amid divided opinions among member states. Some propose softer measures, like integrating international carbon credits, to alleviate domestic CO2 reduction demands.

