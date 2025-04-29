Left Menu

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk: Deadly Drone Strike Claims Young Life

A drone attack by Russia resulted in the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl and injured her parents in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Ukraine's emergency services reported the incident, revealing another child was rescued from the wreckage. Social media posts highlighted the heartbreaking event.

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk: Deadly Drone Strike Claims Young Life
In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old girl was killed, and her parents injured following an overnight drone attack by Russia in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's emergency service.

The attack left the community in shock, with emergency responders working tirelessly to rescue another child trapped beneath the debris.

This tragic event has been widely reported on social media, underscoring the ongoing turmoil and human cost of the conflict.

