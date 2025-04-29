Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk: Deadly Drone Strike Claims Young Life
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:41 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old girl was killed, and her parents injured following an overnight drone attack by Russia in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's emergency service.
The attack left the community in shock, with emergency responders working tirelessly to rescue another child trapped beneath the debris.
This tragic event has been widely reported on social media, underscoring the ongoing turmoil and human cost of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
