Iberian Peninsula's Power Comeback: Recovery After Major Blackout

A significant power outage affected the Iberian Peninsula, bringing Spain and Portugal to a halt. The Spanish grid operator, Red Electrica, reported a 99.16% restoration. Efforts were ongoing to fully restore electricity after the disruption, which impacted transportation and healthcare sectors across the region.

Updated: 29-04-2025 11:39 IST
Iberian Peninsula's Power Comeback: Recovery After Major Blackout
On Monday, the Iberian Peninsula faced a massive blackout, disrupting daily life across Spain and Portugal. Transportation networks came to a standstill, flights were grounded, and hospitals were forced to curtail routine operations due to the sudden power loss.

The Spanish electricity grid operator, Red Electrica, announced on Tuesday that they had managed to supply 99.16% of the electricity demand as part of a recovery effort from the blackout. The organization's statement on X social media emphasized their continued work on restoring power to normal levels.

While the electrical infrastructure was severely impacted, all substations were operational by Tuesday morning, signifying progress in overcoming the disruption.

