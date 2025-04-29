Iberian Peninsula's Power Comeback: Recovery After Major Blackout

On Monday, the Iberian Peninsula faced a massive blackout, disrupting daily life across Spain and Portugal. Transportation networks came to a standstill, flights were grounded, and hospitals were forced to curtail routine operations due to the sudden power loss.

The Spanish electricity grid operator, Red Electrica, announced on Tuesday that they had managed to supply 99.16% of the electricity demand as part of a recovery effort from the blackout. The organization's statement on X social media emphasized their continued work on restoring power to normal levels.

While the electrical infrastructure was severely impacted, all substations were operational by Tuesday morning, signifying progress in overcoming the disruption.

