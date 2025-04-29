Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Moves to Enhance Transportation Connectivity

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami discussed aviation and railway infrastructural developments with Union Ministers in New Delhi, requesting enhanced air and rail connectivity. He emphasized the strategic importance and tourism benefits, while thanking ministers Naidu and Vaishnaw for their support on various projects, including the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport and new rail lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:59 IST
Uttarakhand's Bold Moves to Enhance Transportation Connectivity
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a pivotal meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi, where they delved into the enhancement of the state's aviation sector. Dhami underscored the significance of boosting air connectivity across Uttarakhand, emphasizing the strategic relevance of Pithoragarh district. He sought increased operational hours for Jolly Grant and Naini Saini Airports, along with a new flight route between Naini Saini and Delhi Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Chief Minister Dhami further urged the rapid expansion of Jolly Grant and Pantnagar Airports, extending an invitation to the minister for the Chardham Yatra. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for opening new air connectivity opportunities, which are vital for tourism, trade, and disaster management in Uttarakhand.

In a subsequent engagement, Dhami met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to express gratitude for the Deoband-Roorkee rail project and to advocate for further projects, such as a tunnel-based rail link between Dehradun and Saharanpur. Dhami also requested support for a Vande Bharat train from Tanakpur to Delhi and more frequent service on the Tanakpur-Dehradun rail line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025