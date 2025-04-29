Uttarakhand's Bold Moves to Enhance Transportation Connectivity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a pivotal meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi, where they delved into the enhancement of the state's aviation sector. Dhami underscored the significance of boosting air connectivity across Uttarakhand, emphasizing the strategic relevance of Pithoragarh district. He sought increased operational hours for Jolly Grant and Naini Saini Airports, along with a new flight route between Naini Saini and Delhi Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Chief Minister Dhami further urged the rapid expansion of Jolly Grant and Pantnagar Airports, extending an invitation to the minister for the Chardham Yatra. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for opening new air connectivity opportunities, which are vital for tourism, trade, and disaster management in Uttarakhand.

In a subsequent engagement, Dhami met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to express gratitude for the Deoband-Roorkee rail project and to advocate for further projects, such as a tunnel-based rail link between Dehradun and Saharanpur. Dhami also requested support for a Vande Bharat train from Tanakpur to Delhi and more frequent service on the Tanakpur-Dehradun rail line.

(With inputs from agencies.)