India's Resilience in Tumultuous Times: Insights from Sebi Chief

Amid global economic turbulence, India stands in a favourable position, buoyed by stable economic growth and strategic trade alliances, according to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Pandey commended India's resilience during global market disruptions and emphasized that ongoing global trade tensions are manageable for the country's economy.

He urged retail investors to remain steadfast despite market volatility and warned against speculative risks, stressing the importance of informed decisions and resisting panic driven by short-term market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)