India's Resilience in Tumultuous Times: Insights from Sebi Chief

Despite global uncertainties, India remains on firm footing due to its robust economic indicators and strategic trade negotiations, according to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. He advises retail investors to stay committed amidst market volatility and avoid speculative risks, emphasizing the need for informed decision-making and resistance to short-term fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid global economic turbulence, India stands in a favourable position, buoyed by stable economic growth and strategic trade alliances, according to Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Pandey commended India's resilience during global market disruptions and emphasized that ongoing global trade tensions are manageable for the country's economy.

He urged retail investors to remain steadfast despite market volatility and warned against speculative risks, stressing the importance of informed decisions and resisting panic driven by short-term market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

