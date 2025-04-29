Left Menu

IndusInd Bank CEO Resigns Amid Derivatives Portfolio Scandal

IndusInd Bank's MD and CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, resigned due to accounting lapses in derivatives, affecting the bank financially by Rs 1,960 crore. The bank also announced a committee formation to manage CEO duties temporarily. The lapses impacted the bank's net worth significantly, and internal trading has been discontinued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:18 IST
IndusInd Bank CEO Resigns Amid Derivatives Portfolio Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major shakeup, IndusInd Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, has resigned with immediate effect following significant accounting lapses in the bank's derivatives portfolio. These lapses have resulted in a financial impact of Rs 1,960 crore.

The bank has decided to form a 'Committee of Executives' to manage the CEO's duties temporarily until a permanent replacement is appointed. Earlier, both the Deputy CEO and the Chief Financial Officer had resigned amid the unfolding scandal.

Investigations revealed that incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades, leading to notional profits, was the root cause of the discrepancies. In response, the bank has ceased all internal derivative trading from April 2024, aligning with RBI guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025