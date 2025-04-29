Enhanced Security Measures Set for Chardham Yatra

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, announced on Tuesday that security preparations for the Chardham Yatra have reached completion. Addressing the media, Seth confirmed the deployment of 6,000 police officers and 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary companies for the pilgrimage.

He highlighted the use of drones and CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring. 'Our meticulous planning is complete,' Seth said, adding that 90 CCTV cameras are installed at all four Dhams, supported by a network of over 200 cameras along the Chardham route and more than 300 in Haridwar.

Furthermore, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has ramped up efforts to combat food adulteration. This includes the seizure of 720 kg of fake Paneer destined for the pilgrimage, part of ongoing operations following instructions from the Chief Minister. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee is also preparing for the opening of temples, scheduled for early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)