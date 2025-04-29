Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures Set for Chardham Yatra

Uttarakhand Police have finalized security preparations for the Chardham Yatra, deploying 6,000 officers and 17 PAC companies. Surveillance includes drones and extensive CCTV coverage. Additionally, police action is underway against food adulteration, with significant seizures of fake Paneer intended for the Yatra being reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:24 IST
Enhanced Security Measures Set for Chardham Yatra
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, announced on Tuesday that security preparations for the Chardham Yatra have reached completion. Addressing the media, Seth confirmed the deployment of 6,000 police officers and 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary companies for the pilgrimage.

He highlighted the use of drones and CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring. 'Our meticulous planning is complete,' Seth said, adding that 90 CCTV cameras are installed at all four Dhams, supported by a network of over 200 cameras along the Chardham route and more than 300 in Haridwar.

Furthermore, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has ramped up efforts to combat food adulteration. This includes the seizure of 720 kg of fake Paneer destined for the pilgrimage, part of ongoing operations following instructions from the Chief Minister. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee is also preparing for the opening of temples, scheduled for early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025