CAG Conclave Emphasizes Innovation in Public Sector Auditing

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India recently concluded a strategic leadership conclave focused on advancing audit practices across its departments. With insights from various experts, the event aimed to break silos and foster synergies within the auditing framework.

The conclave, highlighted by CAG K Sanjay Murthy's keynote address, underscored the importance of embracing technological innovations while sustaining the core values that define the organization's ethical leadership. Discussions emphasized enhancing stakeholder engagement and improving audit quality to reinforce the institution's core competencies.

Key sessions explored remote audit capabilities and highlighted innovative methodologies from field offices nationwide, showcasing the CAG's adaptability to changing contexts. The event also featured expert presentations on leveraging data analytics for risk assessment, demonstrating the potential of technology to transform future audit engagements.

Distinguished participants included over 150 officers and senior management from various departments, reinforcing the vision for enhanced collaboration in public sector auditing. External experts contributed with their insights on stakeholder expectations and technological applications, broadening the scope of the discussions held.

The conclave concluded with strategic directives focused on ethical leadership and continuous improvement, ensuring that the CAG remains at the forefront of innovations in auditing, backed by robust partnerships with premier institutions for skill development.

