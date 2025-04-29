Max Healthcare's Strategic Shift Amidst Visa Suspensions and Expansion Plans

Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi, has confirmed that the hospital is currently not responding to medical queries from Pakistani patients. This decision comes in the wake of India's suspension of all visa types for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a detailed interview, Soi stated that the hospital supports government measures regarding visa cancellations for Pakistani patients while being prepared to assist if visa policies change. He emphasized the hospital's readiness to help, provided that Indian authorities issue medical visas to these patients legally.

Soi also touched on Max Healthcare's growth strategy, revealing plans to expand operations with new hospital facilities and acquisitions. Additionally, he noted the challenges and opportunities in integrating with the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme. Furthermore, he highlighted the hospital's role in India's booming medical tourism market, which significantly contributes to Max Healthcare's revenues.

