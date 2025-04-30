Left Menu

Odisha Allies with Gates Foundation for Inclusive Agricultural Growth

The Odisha government has partnered with the Gates Foundation to enhance farmers' incomes and promote sustainable agricultural practices. The multi-year initiative focuses on technical support and climate-smart strategies to benefit farming and fisheries sectors, aiming to boost livelihood and agri-exports from the region.

Odisha Government signs MoU with Gates foundation to promote agriculture (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to uplift the agriculture sector, the Government of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation. The agreement, witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, seeks to elevate farmers' incomes and encourage inclusive agricultural transformations in the state.

The multi-year agreement aims to provide technical support, foster research, and implement climate-smart agricultural practices. This comprehensive initiative is spearheaded by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. Deputy Chief Minister Deo highlighted that this marks the third collaboration with the Gates Foundation, underscoring its importance in enhancing livelihoods in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Earlier efforts to bolster agricultural exports in Odisha included a workshop organized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the state government. The event showcased local Farmer Producer Organisations, women agripreneurs, and various exporters, with goods such as Koraput Kalajeera Rice and Kandhamal Haldi Powder among the highlighted products.

