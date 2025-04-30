Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations

In the wake of renewed ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, residents in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor, are on high alert. Local villagers express concern as they witness these breaches nearly a decade after a period of peace.

Residents in the Akhnoor region's Pargwal sector reported significant gunfire, with Ankur Singh describing '10 to 12 rounds' fired late into the night. The Indian Army's immediate retaliation underscores the tense situation as citizens like Singh remain vigilant.

Raju Singh, another local, shared experiences of disruption, mentioning interrupted farming activities and unharvested crops amid 3-4 rounds of gunfire around 8:30-9 PM. The Indian Army confirmed that Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing across the Line of Control and extended it further to areas like Baramulla and Kupwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)