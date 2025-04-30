Left Menu

Power Outage Raises Alarm Over Iberian Electricity Grid Stability

Spain and Portugal experienced one of Europe's worst power outages this week, raising concerns about the stability of their electricity grids. The outage affected millions, disrupting essential services. Initial investigations point to a complex set of factors causing the grid instability, including fluctuations and reliance on renewable energy.

Madrid | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:26 IST
  • Spain

This week's massive power outage in Spain and Portugal has ignited a debate about the stability of the Iberian Peninsula's electricity infrastructure.

With tens of millions impacted, the blackout disrupted critical systems such as hospitals and transit. Authorities are yet to pinpoint the exact cause of this unprecedented event.

Initial theories suggest multiple factors, including renewable energy reliance, might have contributed to grid instability. While renewable sources power most of Spain and Portugal, questions arise about their ability to withstand fluctuations.

