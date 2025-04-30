Kashmir Valley Resilient Amidst Security Challenges, Tourists Relate Experiences

In the wake of an April 22 terrorist attack that rocked Pahalgam, there has been a noticeable drop in tourism, yet some travelers continue with their pre-planned visits to Kashmir. While disappointed by the closure of several tourist sites, these visitors maintain a positive outlook and report feeling secure during their journey through the region.

One tourist, Mithu Maulik, shared with ANI at the Shri Gauri Shankar Temple, 'It's feeling really nice, there's safety everywhere. We enjoyed a lot and are having a great time. Before coming here, we were scared, but now there's no fear.' A young tourist, Keval Patel from Ahmedabad, expanded on this sentiment, observing tight security measures which have eased his initial apprehensions. 'After the attack, the security has become very tight. Now people can come here freely,' he said, noting the closures of certain attractions.

The harrowing incident, where terrorists executed a targeted attack on April 22, claimed 26 lives and left others injured, casting a shadow over the region. Despite this, tourists like Maumita Saha from West Bengal reported feeling safe, acknowledging the visible presence of army personnel throughout the area. 'If the tourist spots were open, it would have been even better,' she said, promoting Kashmir's beauty and security as key reasons for other travelers to visit.

The attack was one of the deadliest since Article 370's revocation in 2019, prompting a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs joined the discussions to address the national resolve against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his confidence in the Indian Armed Forces' ability to counter such violent outbreaks.

