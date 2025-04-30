Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Visakhapatnam: Temple Collapse Claims Eight Lives

The tragic collapse of a temple wall in Visakhapatnam during the Chandanotsavam festival has claimed eight lives and left several injured. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have expressed their condolences. Prompt rescue efforts are underway by SDRF and National Disaster Response Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Visakhapatnam: Temple Collapse Claims Eight Lives
Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck Visakhapatnam as a temple wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival led to the loss of eight lives. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a statement expressing profound grief, emphasizing the importance of providing adequate medical care to those injured.

In a move to address the escalating concern, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The incident, which occurred during a heavy downpour, is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the State and National Disaster Response Forces actively working at the site. The collapsed 20-foot structure's debris has been cleared, marking the end of the initial rescue phase. Investigation efforts continue to shed light on the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025