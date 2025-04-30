Tragedy Strikes Visakhapatnam: Temple Collapse Claims Eight Lives

A tragic incident struck Visakhapatnam as a temple wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival led to the loss of eight lives. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a statement expressing profound grief, emphasizing the importance of providing adequate medical care to those injured.

In a move to address the escalating concern, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The incident, which occurred during a heavy downpour, is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the State and National Disaster Response Forces actively working at the site. The collapsed 20-foot structure's debris has been cleared, marking the end of the initial rescue phase. Investigation efforts continue to shed light on the tragedy.

