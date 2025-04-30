Left Menu

Simplified Tax Filing: New ITR Forms Benefit Small Taxpayers

The income tax department has introduced ITR forms 1 and 4 for the 2025-26 assessment year, benefiting taxpayers earning up to Rs 50 lakh. These simplified forms, Sahaj and Sugam, are designed for small and medium taxpayers, including those with long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:34 IST
Simplified Tax Filing: New ITR Forms Benefit Small Taxpayers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development, the income tax department has unveiled simplified ITR forms, particularly ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam), aimed at taxpayers with total income of up to Rs 50 lakh for the assessment year 2025-26. Individuals and entities can now file these forms if they have long-term capital gains not exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh.

Experts have hailed these changes as a significant win for small and medium taxpayers. Sandeep Sehgal, a partner at AKM Global, emphasized that the new forms streamline tax filing, making it less cumbersome for salaried individuals and small investors. The change is expected to promote greater compliance.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made filing more accessible for taxpayers by focusing on simplification. The decision to allow individuals with specific long-term capital gains to file under Sahaj or Sugam forms demonstrates the government's commitment to reducing administrative burdens on taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025