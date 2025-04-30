Left Menu

Unyielding Resolve: Kremlin's Vow for Victory in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to winning the conflict in Ukraine, supporting the actions and decisions of President Vladimir Putin as both correct and necessary. He reiterated the duty of victory as crucial for Russia in the ongoing military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reinforced Russia's commitment to securing victory in the Ukraine conflict on Wednesday, underscoring the correctness of President Vladimir Putin's military strategies.

According to Peskov, Russia's obligations in this special military operation are not only justified but imperative for their national interests.

He firmly stated that achieving victory is a duty for Russia, reflecting an unwavering belief in the nation's current military trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

