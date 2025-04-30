Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reinforced Russia's commitment to securing victory in the Ukraine conflict on Wednesday, underscoring the correctness of President Vladimir Putin's military strategies.

According to Peskov, Russia's obligations in this special military operation are not only justified but imperative for their national interests.

He firmly stated that achieving victory is a duty for Russia, reflecting an unwavering belief in the nation's current military trajectory.

