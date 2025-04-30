Left Menu

Delhi Classroom Construction Scandal: FIR Filed Against AAP Leaders

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva criticized AAP leaders as an FIR was filed against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, alleging corruption in classroom construction costs. The Anti-Corruption Branch registered the case following complaints from BJP leaders about exorbitant expenditures and procedural lapses in building school classrooms.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photp: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party's leadership Wednesday over alleged corruption in educational infrastructure projects during their administration. Sachdeva highlighted the significance of the day for AAP, as the Anti-Corruption Branch filed an FIR against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain alleging corruption in classroom construction.

The FIR was prompted by complaints from BJP figures Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra, and Neelkanth Bakshi regarding an alleged scam in the construction of over 12,000 school classrooms at excessive costs. According to the Anti-Corruption Branch, the expense for building one classroom was around Rs. 24.86 lakh, substantially higher than the standard Rs. 5 lakh per room cost.

With the filing of the FIR, the Anti-Corruption Branch has revealed an alleged Rs. 2,000 crore scam, signaling major irregularities and cost escalations in the AAP-led project. They accentuated that significant deviations existed and no project concluded on schedule, with procedures ignored in appointing contractors. The case was registered under Section 17-A of the POC Act after obtaining the necessary approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

