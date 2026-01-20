Sleeper Vande Bharat's First Run: A Swift Sellout Testifying to Traveler Excitement
The Sleeper Vande Bharat's debut run saw all tickets sold out within hours. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train operates between Kamakhya and Howrah, highlighting the high demand for modern rail services. It promises enhanced connectivity by reducing travel time by over three hours.
In an unprecedented event, all tickets for the first commercial run of the Sleeper Vande Bharat were snapped up within hours, a statement revealed on Tuesday.
This new train service, which commenced operations after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traverses the route between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Howrah station near Kolkata. The high-speed service marks a notable development in the modernization of Indian Railways.
Passengers have shown immense enthusiasm, driven by the reduced travel time of 14 hours, which significantly slashes over three hours from the usual journey time. The Sleeper Vande Bharat train is poised to operate six days a week, offering a premium travel experience.
