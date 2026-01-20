Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland at Davos, stating that Europe will not be bullied or accept such territorial coercion. Macron emphasized the importance of sovereignty and the rule of law, hinting at potential EU trade sanctions against the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:55 IST
Macron Stands Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threats
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a formidable rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs if Europe did not concede to U.S. interests regarding Greenland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Macron underscored that Europe would not yield to pressure tactics or territorial coercion.

Macron emphasized the significance of sovereignty and the rule of law, suggesting that the European Union might counteract with its own trade sanctions should the need arise. The French leader also touched upon the deteriorating trans-Atlantic relations, exacerbated by Trump's audacious demands and unconventional diplomatic maneuvers.

The French President's stance, as outlined in his fiery Davos speech, highlights his commitment to democratic principles, even if it strains ties with the U.S. His remarks reflect the broader European sentiment against Trump's aggressive trade policies, bringing to light the potential for escalating economic contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026