Justice Delayed: Bail for Gangster in Tewatia Murder Highlights Arrest Violations

A Delhi court has granted bail to gangster Ata Ur Rehman, charged with murdering Prince Tewatia in Tihar Jail, citing violations in communicating arrest grounds. The court highlighted instances of constitutional infringement, emphasizing the need for transparent legal processes. Rehman was apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to gangster Ata Ur Rehman, accused of murdering rival gangster Prince Tewatia in Tihar Jail in April 2023. The Patiala House Court found that the arrest's grounds were not communicated to Rehman or his family, deeming it a violation of his rights.

While the court emphasized the infringement of constitutional guarantees, it noted that the severity of the charges warranted that Rehman continue to face trial. He was previously detained by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with Tewatia's murder and was already incarcerated at Tihar Jail for another case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Dass ordered Rehman's release on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 plus a surety of the same amount. The court noted a failure to communicate arrest reasons and highlighted the absence of discussion on this crucial aspect in legal proceedings, pointing to systemic lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

