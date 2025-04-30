New High-Level Committee Formed to Bolster Disaster Management Efforts
The Central government has established a High-Level Committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to oversee matters related to the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The committee aims to enhance national disaster readiness and includes key figures from agriculture, finance, and planning sectors.
The Central government, in a move to fortify the nation's disaster management capabilities, has formed a High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee, constituted on Wednesday, includes Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery.
This strategic body is tasked with executing powers under section 8B of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, aimed at reinforcing national preparedness and response mechanisms. Its establishment comes as a crucial step in ensuring coordinated policy-making among key ministries during disaster situations.
Against the backdrop of rising natural and man-made disasters, the committee's role extends to reviewing long-term risk mitigation strategies and state-level readiness. By focusing on resource allocation and inter-agency coordination, the body seeks to mitigate the impacts of floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and more.
