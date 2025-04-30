JSERC Implements Power Tariff Hike in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) announced on Wednesday a 6.34 percent increase in power tariffs across the state. This decision comes despite a proposal from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) seeking a 40.02 percent hike.

Effective May 1, domestic customers in rural areas will experience a rate increase to Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.30, whereas urban consumers will see a rise to Rs 6.85 per unit, an increase from the previous Rs 6.65. However, the new tariff does not impact those availing of 200 units of free electricity each month.

Approximately 40 lakh out of 46 lakh domestic consumers benefit from this free electricity provision, according to a JSERC official. The discussed tariff adjustments reveal a strategic move to balance consumer needs and regulatory demands.

