Bandhan Bank's Profits Skyrocket Despite Income Decline

Bandhan Bank reported a fivefold increase in net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 318 crore due to reduced provisions, despite a decline in net interest income. The annual profit rose by 23% to Rs 2,745 crore and net revenue grew 16%, reflecting strong financial performance amidst challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:18 IST
In a remarkable financial turnaround, Bandhan Bank announced a fivefold increase in net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The profit reached Rs 318 crore, a substantial leap from Rs 55 crore the previous year.

This significant growth was fueled by reduced provisions despite the bank experiencing a dip in net interest income, which fell by 4% year-on-year to Rs 2,756 crore, with the net interest margin contracting to 6.7%.

Overall, for the fiscal year FY25, Bandhan Bank's profit after tax soared 23% to Rs 2,745 crore, coupled with a 16% increase in net revenue amounting to Rs 14,458 crore, highlighting the bank's resilient financial strategy.

