Adani Power Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Adani Power reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 2,599.23 crore for Q4 FY25, due to lower recognition of one-time items. Despite this, total revenue increased by 5.3% to Rs 14,522 crore, driven by higher sales volume. Annual revenue rose 10.8% to Rs 56,473 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:21 IST
Adani Power reported a 5% decline in its consolidated net profit, falling to Rs 2,599.23 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. This decrease attributes mainly to the lower recognition of one-time items, the company stated on Wednesday.

Despite the drop in profit, Adani Power's total revenue for the quarter rose by 5.3% year-over-year to Rs 14,522 crore. This gain was primarily from increased power sales, which were bolstered by growing demand and expanded operating capacity.

For the full fiscal year, the company saw its revenue grow by 10.8% to Rs 56,473 crore, although profits were dampened by higher tax charges and lower one-time revenue. Adani Power continues to maintain its position as India's largest private thermal power producer, showcasing resilience and strategic growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

