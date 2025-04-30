Left Menu

Safex Chemicals Partners with Bayer to Empower Smallholder Farmers

Safex Chemicals has partnered with Bayer under the Better Life Farming initiative to promote sustainable agriculture and benefit smallholder farmers. This collaboration focuses on providing innovative solutions and practices that improve productivity in underserved regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:49 IST
In a landmark move for sustainable agriculture, Safex Chemicals has teamed up with Bayer to launch a transformative partnership under the Better Life Farming initiative. Aimed at equipping smallholder farmers with cutting-edge resources, this collaboration will introduce innovative and affordable solutions to enhance crop productivity and boost farmer livelihoods.

The first phase targets 400 Better Life Farming centers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, regions with many marginal farmers. By integrating crop protection solutions from Safex, the initiative empowers these farmers with smarter, resource-efficient practices that promise increased productivity and profitability.

Global partners like the International Finance Corporation, Netafim, and Yara Fertilizers join Safex and Bayer in this effort to unlock the agricultural potential of smallholders. Safex's role includes promoting Integrated Pest and Nutrient Management—committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

