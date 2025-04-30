Bajaj Finance Shares Plummet Despite Profit Surge
Shares of Bajaj Finance fell over 5% despite the company reporting a 16% rise in net profit for Q1 2025. The stock settled at Rs 8,635.70 on the BSE, impacting market valuation. Increased interest income contributed to the profit growth, but concerns linger in the market.
- Country:
- India
Shares of the non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance witnessed a significant drop on Wednesday, falling over 5% despite the announcement of a 16% rise in standalone net profits for the first quarter of 2025.
The stock closed at Rs 8,635.70 on the BSE after hitting a low of Rs 8,560 during trading hours. The market valuation took a hit, declining by Rs 28,186.83 crore, bringing it down to Rs 5,36,648.31 crore.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance reported a surge in total income, which rose to Rs 15,808 crore from Rs 12,764 crore year-on-year. Interest income also climbed to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore, showcasing the company's robust financial performance amid lingering market concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)