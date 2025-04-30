Bajaj Finance Shares Plummet Despite Profit Surge

Shares of the non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance witnessed a significant drop on Wednesday, falling over 5% despite the announcement of a 16% rise in standalone net profits for the first quarter of 2025.

The stock closed at Rs 8,635.70 on the BSE after hitting a low of Rs 8,560 during trading hours. The market valuation took a hit, declining by Rs 28,186.83 crore, bringing it down to Rs 5,36,648.31 crore.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance reported a surge in total income, which rose to Rs 15,808 crore from Rs 12,764 crore year-on-year. Interest income also climbed to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore, showcasing the company's robust financial performance amid lingering market concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)