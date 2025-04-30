India Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Ceasefire Violations

The Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held crucial talks via hotline on Tuesday concerning Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations, defense sources reported on Wednesday. The Indian side firmly warned Pakistan against such activities along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

The Indian Army has effectively countered small arms fire from the Pakistan Army across the LoC. On consecutive nights, April 26-27 and April 27-28, Indian forces responded to attacks in sectors opposite Kupwara and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials noted an uptick in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India's Cabinet Committee on Security convened, highlighting the cross-border connections of the assault. In response, India is delaying the Indus Water Treaty and altering diplomatic ties, while granting its armed forces operational autonomy to counter threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)